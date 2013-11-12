SPCA of Northern Nevada to Hold Raffle to Raise Money for Shelter

From the SPCA:

Through the month of November the SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA) will hold a raffle to raise money for the shelter. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at the shelter, PetSmart adoption centers or our two Thrift Store locations. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 775-324-7773.



A complete list of raffle items can be found at spcanevada.org. Some of the items include a Johnstone photo session, an Image Gallery photo session, Sinful hair care packages, Milan Institute (4 free services), and a Vichy Springs Resort getaway. Raffle prizes can be great for you or as a gift for someone else during the holiday season.



The SPCA is located at 4950 Spectrum Blvd., Thrift Store 1 is located at 401 Vine St (4th and Vine) and Thrift Store II is located at 1270 E. Plumb Lane. PetSmart adoptions are held on Saturdays and Sundays at 6675 S. Virginia St. and 5110 Mae Anne Ave. The SPCA is open daily from 11 am to 6 pm.



A list of the rules and regulations can be found at spcanevada.org. All entries must be received by 6 pm on Sunday, December 1.



The SPCA relies solely on donations from our community. If you would like to make a donation, please visit spcanevada.org or call 775-324-7773 x204.

