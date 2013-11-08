Apple Tart

©2013 Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

Prep time: 20 min

Cook time: 20 min

Total time: 40 min

Servings: 8

Crust



Ingredients:

2 cups Blanched Almond Flour

¼ Tsp Sea Salt

2 Tbsp Coconut Oil in solid form

1 Egg (room temp)

Honey Vanilla Custard



Ingredients:



1 tablespoon gelatin

3 tablespoons cold water

1 can full fat coconut milk

2 egg yolks

pinch of salt

1 tbsp almond flour

1/4 cup raw honey

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Apple topping



Ingredients:

2 granny smith apples

Cinnamon

*Crust Directions*

Place flour and salt in food processor and pulse briefly. Add coconut oil and egg and pulse until mixture forms a ball. Press dough into a round tart dish. Bake at 350 for 8-12 minutes. Remove from oven set aside to cool.

*Custard Directions*

In a medium mixing bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water. Set aside. In a medium sauce pan over medium-low heat, add the coconut milk, egg yolks, flour and a pinch of salt. Whisk to combine. Continue whisking constantly until the milk mixture starts to thicken and steam. You don't want it to boil. Once it steams, whisk for another minute or two. Add the gelatin, add the honey and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Place the bowl of custard inside a larger bowl of ice water. Whisk until the custard is cool and thickened. When thickened add custard to tart dish, pour over crust and even out.

*Apple topping Directions*

Core the apples and slice into thin pieces. Leave the peel on. Heat oven to 400. Place the thin slices of apple on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lighly powder the apple pieces with cinnamon. Place in oven for 10 min. Remove from oven and let cool. Add apple pieces to top of the custard one by one in a circular motion.

*Enjoy!*

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.