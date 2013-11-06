Places 2 Check Out: Reno Blow Dry Bar

In Places 2 Check Out, we take you inside a brand new store that just opened up in The Summit Mall - Reno Blow Dry Bar. It combines style with pampering.

If you're not familiar- a blow dry bar is a place where you can get a salon experience without a hair cut or coloring, so you can go more often than twice a month or so.

It's an experience the owner wanted to bring to Reno's first blow dry bar so she went to major cities like San Francisco, L.A. and Scottsdale to try and find out what would work for Northern Nevada.

She finally settled on The Summit as a perfect location.

"I did my research. I considered Midtown and then when I looked at the Summit it was a no-brainer. I thought this is perfect, convenient shopping here that's exactly what this is, it's a convenience we're gonna pamper you, you're gonna have a glass of wine or champagne, and you're going to walk out of here feeling a million dollars."

We caught up with a woman celebrating a birthday there with friends- and she said it was a great experience.

"You can come here with your friends, you can come here by yourself like it's super fun and just like relax and everyone's just like getting their hair done and hanging out," says customer Caitlin Kegg.

And they have a bunch of different styles on the menu to try- all named after Northern Nevada locations.

"We have the 'Reno' which is our signature blowout, which is the round brush, we have the Tahoe which is loose waves which is kinda beachy, and then we have the 'Midtown' which is straight and sleek, and then we have our 'Downtown' which is a sophisticated pony tail which is all over Hollywood right now, pony tails are really big," says owner Jenna Neugebauer.

They also have a "Little Miss" style for children under 10, and they cater to men by offering the "Manly"- a scalp, shoulder and neck massages with a glass of wine.

For their entire menu or to make a reservation at Reno Blow Dry Bar, go to http://renoblowdrybar.com/

Again, Reno Blow Dry Bar is located inside The Summit mall in south Reno. They're open from 9am-6pm Monday through Thursday and 9am-7pm Friday and Saturday.