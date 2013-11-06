Places 2 Check Out: Reno Blow Dry Bar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Places 2 Check Out: Reno Blow Dry Bar

Posted: Updated:

In Places 2 Check Out, we take you inside a brand new store that just opened up in The Summit Mall - Reno Blow Dry Bar. It combines style with pampering.

If you're not familiar- a blow dry bar is a place where you can get a salon experience without a hair cut or coloring, so you can go more often than twice a month or so.

It's an experience the owner wanted to bring to Reno's first blow dry bar so she went to major cities like San Francisco, L.A. and Scottsdale to try and find out what would work for Northern Nevada.

She finally settled on The Summit as a perfect location.

"I did my research. I considered Midtown and then when I looked at the Summit it was a no-brainer. I thought this is perfect, convenient shopping here that's exactly what this is, it's a convenience we're gonna pamper you, you're gonna have a glass of wine or champagne, and you're going to walk out of here feeling a million dollars."

We caught up with a woman celebrating a birthday there with friends- and she said it was a great experience.

"You can come here with your friends, you can come here by yourself like it's super fun and just like relax and everyone's just like getting their hair done and hanging out," says customer Caitlin Kegg.

And they have a bunch of different styles on the menu to try- all named after Northern Nevada locations.

"We have the 'Reno' which is our signature blowout, which is the round brush, we have the Tahoe which is loose waves which is kinda beachy, and then we have the 'Midtown' which is straight and sleek, and then we have our 'Downtown' which is a sophisticated pony tail which is all over Hollywood right now, pony tails are really big," says owner Jenna Neugebauer.

They also have a "Little Miss" style for children under 10, and they cater to men by offering the "Manly"- a scalp, shoulder and neck massages with a glass of wine.

For their entire menu or to make a reservation at Reno Blow Dry Bar, go to http://renoblowdrybar.com/

Again, Reno Blow Dry Bar is located inside The Summit mall in south Reno. They're open from 9am-6pm Monday through Thursday and 9am-7pm Friday and Saturday.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.