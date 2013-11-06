Money Watch Q & A: New Solar Rebate - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: New Solar Rebate



Converting to Solar Energy 101 in tonight's Money Watch Q & A.

When you think of renewable energy, solar power may be the first thing that comes to mind. Electricity produced by solar is clean, quiet and does not release any harmful pollution into our air or water. Solar power is created when light hits a solar photovoltaic panel, which converts the light into electrons of direct current electricity.

The upfront cost to buy and install a solar system ranges, depending on the size of your home. However, homeowners, who have recently invested in solar, tell us they paid around $20,000. However, if you invest in solar, you will receive a 30% tax credit. Plus, for a limited time, if you apply and are approved through NV Energy's Renewable Generations rebate program, you could be eligible for upwards of $3,500.

Between now and November 15, 2013, homeowners may submit an application for a solar rebate. Applications will be entered into a lottery, as NV Energy limits the number of projects that it approves for the program so as not to exceed its budget.

To qualify, the systems must be new, installed by a certified and licensed contractor and meet safety guidelines. System components must meet UL, IEEE and warranty standards set by the utility. Systems are subject to inspection by the company at any time after installation.

To learn more about this rebate program or installing solar at your home, watch tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment. Reid Hamilton, the Founder of Hamilton Solar, will be our guest tonight. You can call him with your questions at (775) 858-2222 between 5-6 p.m. 

Reid Hamilton
Hamilton Solar, Founder
8995 Terabyte Drive, Suite A
Reno, Nevada 89521
(775) 747-6000
(775) 690-8269

Written by Kristen Remington

