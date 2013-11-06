Nevada Women Beat San Francisco State

Nevada Release

11/5/2013

Four double-digits scorers led the University of Nevada women's basketball team to an 82-69 exhibition game win over San Francisco State Tuesday evening at Lawlor Events Center.

San Francisco State got out to an early 21-8 lead to start the game, connecting on four-of-four shots from the three-point line seven minutes into the period. Wolf Pack freshman Ashlee Jones cut the deficit down to 34-26 with a made three-pointer with four minutes to go before halftime. The Wolf Pack fed Mimi Mungedi on the block on two consecutive trips down the court, where the center got the team within three points with a lay-up late in the period. The Gators stretched its lead to 44-36 going into the intermission. San Francisco State shot 80 percent from beyond the arc in the first half.

The teams traded a pair of three-pointers to begin the second period. Nevada senior Danika Sharp had the hot hand, scoring eight of Nevada's 10 points in the first several minutes. A made runner in the lane by senior Arielle Wideman gave the Pack a 50-49 lead at the 16:36 mark. Terilyn Moe railed off 10 consecutive points for Nevada to put the team out in front 65-57 with 10:40 on the clock. Danika Sharp's steal at mid-court led to a breakaway lay-up for Arielle Wideman, that stretched the lead to double-digits at 77-66 with 6:10 to play. The Wolf Pack closed out the comeback on its way to an 82-69 win.

Terilyn Moe led the Wolf Pack with 18 points in the guards return from a leg injury suffered last season. Sharp added 15 points, while Mimi Mungedi had 13 points and eight rebounds. Arielle Wideman had 12 points and eight rebounds. Nyasha LeSure pitched in 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

Nevada will open the 2013-14 season on the road at Utah Valley Friday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.