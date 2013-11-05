Nevada 150 Accepting Event Applications

From Nevada 150:

The Nevada Sesquicentennial Statewide Commission is seeking event applications to become an "official" or "signature" Nevada 150 event. Participation is encouraged from communities and non-profit entities throughout the Silver State, to help increase awareness of Nevada's 150th birthday celebration through various community programs and events.

Events have been categorized into two types, official and signature. Nevada 150 Official Events are annual community based events that celebrate the arts, culture, history, education, people, and places of Nevada. Nevada 150 Signature Events are one-time special events that will occur only during the sesquicentennial year with the express purpose of celebrating Nevada's 150th birthday.

Events that are designated as an official or signature Nevada 150 event will gain exclusive exposure through Nevada 150's marketing outreach, which includes: exclusive listing on the Nevada 150 website, media outreach, public relations materials, use of the Nevada 150 logo and other possible benefits as negotiated with each event. There is no charge to become an official or signature Nevada 150 event and the Commission will be accepting event applications throughout the sesquicentennial year.

To learn more about official and signature events and to apply, visit www.nevada150.org. Completed event applications can be submitted online at http://www.nevada150.org/event-applications/, emailed to shcarey@nevada150.org, faxed to (775) 687-6159 or mailed to attn: Scott Carey, 401 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701.

For more information about upcoming Nevada 150 events, please visit www.nevada150.org.

