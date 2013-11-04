Jeremiah Bean Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges

The man accused of killing four senior citizens in Fernley - and another man in Mustang - has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jeremiah Bean also asked for a speedy trial (within 60 days) during his arraignment late Monday afternoon in Yerington.

The judge has set a December 16th trial date, but Bean's defense attorney may file a motion to start proceedings on January 4th.

Bean's original attorney recused himself from the case at a hearing last month.

He says Bean was expected to accept a plea deal to avoid the death penalty, but did not. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

Bean is accused of killing the Bob and Dotty Pape at their Jessica Lane home, in Fernley, and later lighting their house on fire in May.

Investigators say he stole their truck and drove to Mustang and killed Eliazar Graham.

They say he returned to Fernley and murdered Lester Leiber and Angie Duff at her home on Tamsen Lane.