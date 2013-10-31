Places 2 Check Out: Rawr

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, we go inside a raw bar in downtown Reno.

Rawr is located inside the West Street Market between West and North Sierra Streets.

The name was inspired by dinosaurs who were both herbivores and carnivores. The menu is broken into vegan dishes like the raw beet ravioli, seafood including hamachi sashimi with watermelon and shiso and local meats including the beef carpaccio with tomato wafers, but they're constantly changing things up.

"A new formation of plating food, creation of design the food, and basically getting a food vibrant cuisine to people out there and using local and sustainable seafood and produce too," says chef Brett Kendall.

They even have flowers for dessert. The manager says their style of fresh food isn't something they've seen in Reno or really anywhere in the U.S. "We want to bring something unique to Reno and the country fresh food, food with flavor and using a lot of good ingredients," says Heather Fuss.

Rawr is located at 148 West Street in downtown Reno.

They're open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30pm - 9:30pm.

For more information, go to www.therawrbar.com