Easy No Crust Pizza

Owner Reno Street Food
Prep time: 10 min
Cook time: 20-25 min
Total time: 30 min
Servings: 6-8
Crust
1 (8 oz) package of full fat cream cheese, room temperature
2 eggs room temperature
1/4 tsp ground pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
Topping
1/2 cup pizza sauce
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
toppings (your choice) - I like pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions
Preheat oven to 350.
Lightly spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray. With a handheld mixer, mix cream cheese, eggs, pepper, garlic powder and parmesan cheese until combined. Spread into baking dish. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Allow crust to cool for 10 minutes.
Spread pizza sauce on crust. Top with cheese and toppings. Bake 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted.
Enjoy!
Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.
