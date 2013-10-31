Easy No Crust Pizza

©2013 Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food



Prep time: 10 min

Cook time: 20-25 min

Total time: 30 min

Servings: 6-8



Crust

1 (8 oz) package of full fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 eggs room temperature

1/4 tsp ground pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese



Topping

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

toppings (your choice) - I like pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions



Preheat oven to 350.



Lightly spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray. With a handheld mixer, mix cream cheese, eggs, pepper, garlic powder and parmesan cheese until combined. Spread into baking dish. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Allow crust to cool for 10 minutes.



Spread pizza sauce on crust. Top with cheese and toppings. Bake 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted.



Enjoy!



__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.