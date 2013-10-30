Nevada Sesquicentennial Celebration in Watercolor

From the Wilbur D. May Museum:

The Wilbur D. May Museum is proud to kick off the sesquicentennial year with a new art exhibit and sale from the Sierra Watercolor Society. The free "Battle Born, Nevada Proud" show features dozens of regional artists who captured historical impressions of the state in watercolor -- focusing on mining, ghost towns, bighorn sheep, horses, and more. This is an official NV 150 signature event, celebrating Nevada's 150th anniversary of statehood. The exhibit will be on display in the Museum's art gallery and pieces will be available for purchase.

The artwork will be on exhibit from November 7th until December 18th, located at 1595 N. Sierra Street in Reno.

The public is also invited to a special reception with the artists on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm. The Sierra Watercolor Society is a non-profit organization made up of artists from Northern Nevada and Eastern California. The group sponsors the Art Angels Program, which brings instructors and art supplies into elementary school classes free of charge. More information visit www.sierrawatercolorsociety.com.

For more information, call (775) 785-5961 or www.maycenter.com