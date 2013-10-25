Sesquicentennial Nevada Medallions Minted in Carson City

In honor of Nevada Day, the "Nevada 150 Commission" struck the first set of commemorative medallions Friday at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City.

The silver coins are have the Nevada 150 design on one side and the state seal on the other, and cost just over a $100 to buy.

Organizers say the first printing was sold out within weeks of their announcement

Governor Brian Sandoval attended the striking, and said that the coins were the perfect symbol of Nevada's proud heritage.

"It's just a special day for the Nevada family to gather together to celebrate 150 years of incredible, history in our state. Nevadans are very proud, they're very strong, and this coin is symbolic of that pride and that strength."

To continue the Nevada Day celebrations, the state museum will be open and free to the public Saturday at 600 North Carson Street in Carson City.