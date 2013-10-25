Nevada Day Celebration Sparks Sales

Nevada's Sesquicentennial Celebration will kick off with Saturday's parade through Carson City. But merchants were celebrating Nevada Made Products on Friday. Everything from official Nevada flags, to motto covered mugs; and from mailbox covers to T-shirts for the holiday were hot items at the Flag Store in Sparks.

"Nevadans love their history and they love to celebrate," said Marty Smith, owner of the Flag Store. "We are selling flags but we're selling a lot of apparel too like t-shirts and sweatshirts with Battle Born and Nevada Proud on them."

Smith knows a lot about the state. He's the author of the Nevada Trivia Game and two books, one on the Outhouses of Nevada and one of Stories and Puzzles and Games of Nevada.

"I have a lot of stories in there about famous people visiting Nevada and about the historic places around the state that everyone knows of or goes to," Smith says.

And he says sales are good this year as we approach the 150th year of statehood and he's hoping that is a continuing business trend the entire year long.

Written by Erin Breen