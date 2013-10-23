Clam Chowder - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Clam Chowder

c2013 by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food

The twist: Non dairy, no potatoes chowder. We use the pureed cauliflower along with the coconut milk to achieve the same creamy texture you know as chowder.

Clam Chowder
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Yield: Serves 4-6

1 cup onions minced
1 tbsp garlic minced
2 tbsp unsalted Butter
4 stalks celery minced
2 heads of cauliflower
1 cup low sodium chicken stock
2 cups unsweetened coconut milk
2 cups clam juice
1 tbsp fresh thyme
2  10oz cans of clams, unshelled and drained
1 tsp white pepper

Directions
Using a large soup pot on medium heat add butter, onions, garlic and celery. Sauté the mixture for about 4-6 minutes until the onions are translucent. Remove stems and leaves from cauliflower heads, discard the stems and leaves and chop into florets. Add the cauliflower and chicken stock to the pot, reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until cauliflower is tender, about 8-10 minutes. Do not peek, you will slow the process. Take 1 cup of cauliflower florets out of the pot, add to a bowl and set aside. Empty the remaining contents of the pot into a blender. Puree the mixture until smooth. Pour the cauliflower puree back in the pot. Add the coconut milk, clam juice, thyme and pepper and simmer over medium heat for 3-5 minutes. Add the clams and the remaining cauliflower (from the bowl you set aside) and cook for 5 minutes. Serve hot. Once cooled, you can store leftovers in jars to take to work or serve later.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  • Delicious by DaVita SegmentsDelicious by DaVita SegmentsMore>>

  • Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced

    More >>

  • Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    More >>

  • Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

    More >>
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes


    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.