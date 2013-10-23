c2013 by Steve Schroeder

The twist: Non dairy, no potatoes chowder. We use the pureed cauliflower along with the coconut milk to achieve the same creamy texture you know as chowder.



Clam Chowder

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Yield: Serves 4-6



1 cup onions minced

1 tbsp garlic minced

2 tbsp unsalted Butter

4 stalks celery minced

2 heads of cauliflower

1 cup low sodium chicken stock

2 cups unsweetened coconut milk

2 cups clam juice

1 tbsp fresh thyme

2 10oz cans of clams, unshelled and drained

1 tsp white pepper



Directions

Using a large soup pot on medium heat add butter, onions, garlic and celery. Sauté the mixture for about 4-6 minutes until the onions are translucent. Remove stems and leaves from cauliflower heads, discard the stems and leaves and chop into florets. Add the cauliflower and chicken stock to the pot, reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until cauliflower is tender, about 8-10 minutes. Do not peek, you will slow the process. Take 1 cup of cauliflower florets out of the pot, add to a bowl and set aside. Empty the remaining contents of the pot into a blender. Puree the mixture until smooth. Pour the cauliflower puree back in the pot. Add the coconut milk, clam juice, thyme and pepper and simmer over medium heat for 3-5 minutes. Add the clams and the remaining cauliflower (from the bowl you set aside) and cook for 5 minutes. Serve hot. Once cooled, you can store leftovers in jars to take to work or serve later.



Enjoy!



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.