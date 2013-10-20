Children's Clothing Sale to Help Area Families



One local community support group is holding a children's clothing sale to benefit those in need in northern Nevada.

Our Hearts, Our Families, Our Community is a group that supports local people who are having a medical crisis, by helping them pay for the things they cant normally afford while undergoing treatment.

"Our Hearts" held a sale Saturday at La Garage Saturday selling brand new children's clothing from $2 to $6 an item.

All of that money is going to support people in our community. Organizers say it's the perfect fundraiser, because not only are the clothes new and affordable, but the money goes to make our community better.

"The thing about it is you get what you would need for not very expensive but it goes back into helping the community, so buy us out, get it all gone," says Emily Reese.

If you missed Saturday's event, the fundraiser continues Sunday at La Garage at 1286 South Virginia Street from 10am to 4pm.

Our Hearts was inspired by Jaimie Metzker - the wife of late KTVN sports director JK Metzker- and with her battle with cancer.

It also runs both Saturday and Sunday of next weekend from 10am to 4pm as well.