Nevada Jobless Report Delayed by Gov't Shutdown

Nevada's September jobless report won't be released Friday as scheduled because of the federal government shutdown.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says no new date has been set to release the information.

States around the country have had to delay release of monthly jobless reports because of the 16-day federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

Congress late Wednesday reached a deal to reopen the government.

Meanwhile, California's monthly unemployment figures for September are being delayed due to the partial federal government shutdown that ended this week.



The state was scheduled to release its monthly report on unemployment trends on Friday, but the Employment Development Department says the shutdown limited California's access to federal employment data and programs it needs to calculate the figures.



The shutdown forced the Bureau of Labor Statistics to postpone its national release of employment data earlier this month.



California officials say this is the first time a federal shutdown has delayed the release of California's monthly jobs data. A new date for releasing the September figures has not yet been announced.

