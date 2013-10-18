Nevada Jobless Report Delayed by Gov't Shutdown - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Jobless Report Delayed by Gov't Shutdown

Posted: Updated:

Nevada's September jobless report won't be released Friday as scheduled because of the federal government shutdown.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says no new date has been set to release the information.

States around the country have had to delay release of monthly jobless reports because of the 16-day federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

Congress late Wednesday reached a deal to reopen the government.

Meanwhile, California's monthly unemployment figures for September are being delayed due to the partial federal government shutdown that ended this week.
 
The state was scheduled to release its monthly report on unemployment trends on Friday, but the Employment Development Department says the shutdown limited California's access to federal employment data and programs it needs to calculate the figures. 
 
The shutdown forced the Bureau of Labor Statistics to postpone its national release of employment data earlier this month. 
 
California officials say this is the first time a federal shutdown has delayed the release of California's monthly jobs data. A new date for releasing the September figures has not yet been announced.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.