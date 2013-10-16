Chicago Dog Skewers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chicago Dog Skewers

c2013 by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food

Chicago Dog Skewers
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 8 minutes

Parsnip Chips
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30-40 minutes
Yield: Serves 6-8

For the skewers
1 lbs hot dog (Polish dog or All-beef dog, sliced into 2 inch pieces)
1 small basket cherry tomatoes (24-30)
½ yellow onion large 1 inch pieces
8 dill pickle spears, cut into 1-2 inch pieces
24-30 sport peppers (pickled sport peppers can be hard to find, you can substitute with wax peppers, tobacco peppers or even pepperoncinis).
1 tbsp celery salt
12 inch bamboo skewers (soak in water for 20 minutes)

For the marinade
½ sweet onion, minced
¼ cup yellow mustard
3 tbsp cider vinegar
A pinch of celery salt

For the Parsnip Chips
4 large parsnips
1 tbsp Sprinkle olive oil
Pinch celery salt
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp honey

Directions
Marinade and Skewers
Add all marinade ingredients to a large mixing bowl and whisk together. Add tomatoes, pickles, hot dogs, onions, peppers to the bowl with the marinade and toss together to coat all pieces with the marinade. Thread tomatoes, pickles, onions, peppers and hot dogs on to the skewers, change up the order of ingredients, continue to add ingredients and stack until the skewer is full. Place skewers on the grill for about 3-4 minutes and rotate sides for another 3-4 minutes. Take skewers off the grill and sprinkle with a pinch of celery salt.

Directions
Parsnip Chips
Slice ends off of the parsnips and peel the parsnips. Using a mandolin, slice the parsnips thin, about 1/16 inch (not too thin they will burn in the oven, not too thick they will not cook).  Add slices to a parchment lined baking sheet.  Sprinkle with olive oil and celery salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, tossing the chips halfway through to ensure even cooking.

Balsamic Reduction Sauce
Pour balsamic vinegar in a small pot. Turn the heat to high and wait for the vinegar to begin to boil. Reduce the temperature of the burner to medium. Continue simmering, uncovered, until 50% of the vinegar has evaporated. Add honey and stir. Remove the vinegar from the heat and allow it to cool.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  • Delicious by DaVita SegmentsDelicious by DaVita SegmentsMore>>

  • Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced

    More >>

  • Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    More >>

  • Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

    More >>
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes


    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.