c2013 by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food



Chicago Dog Skewers

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes



Parsnip Chips

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes



Total Time: 30-40 minutes

Yield: Serves 6-8



For the skewers

1 lbs hot dog (Polish dog or All-beef dog, sliced into 2 inch pieces)

1 small basket cherry tomatoes (24-30)

½ yellow onion large 1 inch pieces

8 dill pickle spears, cut into 1-2 inch pieces

24-30 sport peppers (pickled sport peppers can be hard to find, you can substitute with wax peppers, tobacco peppers or even pepperoncinis).

1 tbsp celery salt

12 inch bamboo skewers (soak in water for 20 minutes)



For the marinade

½ sweet onion, minced

¼ cup yellow mustard

3 tbsp cider vinegar

A pinch of celery salt



For the Parsnip Chips

4 large parsnips

1 tbsp Sprinkle olive oil

Pinch celery salt

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp honey



Directions

Marinade and Skewers

Add all marinade ingredients to a large mixing bowl and whisk together. Add tomatoes, pickles, hot dogs, onions, peppers to the bowl with the marinade and toss together to coat all pieces with the marinade. Thread tomatoes, pickles, onions, peppers and hot dogs on to the skewers, change up the order of ingredients, continue to add ingredients and stack until the skewer is full. Place skewers on the grill for about 3-4 minutes and rotate sides for another 3-4 minutes. Take skewers off the grill and sprinkle with a pinch of celery salt.



Directions

Parsnip Chips

Slice ends off of the parsnips and peel the parsnips. Using a mandolin, slice the parsnips thin, about 1/16 inch (not too thin they will burn in the oven, not too thick they will not cook). Add slices to a parchment lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with olive oil and celery salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, tossing the chips halfway through to ensure even cooking.



Balsamic Reduction Sauce

Pour balsamic vinegar in a small pot. Turn the heat to high and wait for the vinegar to begin to boil. Reduce the temperature of the burner to medium. Continue simmering, uncovered, until 50% of the vinegar has evaporated. Add honey and stir. Remove the vinegar from the heat and allow it to cool.



Enjoy!





__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.