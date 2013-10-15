Nevada 150 Kicks-Off Celebration With Statewide Events

From the Glenn Group:

Nevada's Sesquicentennial, a yearlong celebration commencing late October, will kick-off with a weeklong Nevada Day celebration and series of statewide events planned Oct. 24 – Nov. 3. Nevada residents and visitors are invited to participate in many of the first wave of events to celebrate 150 years of statehood. Nevada's Sesquicentennial kick-off events include:

Governor's Nevada Day Banquet: On Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:00 p.m., the Third Annual Governor's Banquet will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev. to celebrate 75 years of the Nevada Day parade and to kick-off the celebration of Nevada's Sesquicentennial. The banquet cost is $50 per person and is open to ages 14 and older. For more information, visit http://nevadaday.com/pages/governorsbanquet.php.

Minting of the Nevada 150 Commemorative Medallions: The first minting of the special, one-ounce silver medallions will take place 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City. The medallions will not be sold that weekend. While the first minting has sold-out, pre-orders for the second minting are being taken through the Nevada Legislative Gift Shop at 401 South Carson Street, or online at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/app/lcbstore/a/default.aspx for $100.50. Admission to the Nevada State Museum is $8 for adults and free for ages 17 and under.

Nevada Day Parade in Elko: Held on Friday, Oct. 25, Elko's Nevada Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. in Downtown Elko. The sponsors for this year's parade are the Knights of Columbus and Newmont Mining. For more information or to enter the parade, please call 775-738-7991.

Free Admission to the Springs Preserve and Nevada State Museum – Las Vegas: The Springs Preserve and the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas celebrate Nevada 150 and Nevada Day with free admission to the public on Friday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.springspreserve.org or http://museums.nevadaculture.org/index.php?option=com_content&id=427&Itemid=438.

Beatty Days: Celebrate Beatty's 109 birthday and the start of Nevada's Sesquicentennial Celebration at Beatty Days 2013, held Oct. 25-27, in Cottonwood Park in Beatty, Nev. Presented by the Beatty Chamber of Commerce, this event is a fun-filled weekend providing entertainment for both young and old. For more information, please visit www.beattynevada.org.

La Ka Lel Be Pow Wow: The 32 Annual La Ka Lel Be Pow Wow will take place Friday, Oct. 25-27 in Carson City. The pow wow has been a Nevada Day tradition for over 30 years. La Ka Lel Be in Washoe translates to "the people gathering in Washoe." For more information, visit http://nevadaday.com/pages/powwow.php.

Free Admission to all Nevada State Museums: All Nevada State museums will offer free admission on Saturday, Oct. 26 to celebrate Nevada 150. For more information, please visit http://museums.nevadaculture.org/.

75 Annual Nevada Day Parade: Held on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Carson City, the theme for this year's Nevada Day Parade is "Honoring Nevada's Past and Building Nevada's Future." Festivities will kick-off at 8 a.m. with a hot air balloon launch, followed by a flyover. The street parade will start at 10 a.m. in downtown Carson City, featuring a Nevada 150 float among many others. More than 200 entries are expected this year. For a full listing of Nevada Day activities or for more information, visit http://nevadaday.com/pages/parade.php.

CCRW Annual Pancake Breakfast: Governor Brian Sandoval will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City. Winning entries for the Governor's Poster and Essay Contest will be announced at the breakfast. Tickets are $6 and children under 10 are $3. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Governor's Mansion, located at 606 N. Mountain Street. For more information, contact Mary Burgoon or Kaye Keeton at (775) 884-3011, or visit http://nevadaday.com/pages/bawn.php.

Annual Chili Feed: Lt. Governor Brian Krolicki will host the annual Chili Feed at Carson's Nugget on 507 N. Carson Street. The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit http://nevadaday.com/pages/chilifeed.php.

14 Annual Nevadaween at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park: The Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort will host a celebration for Nevada Day and Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fort will celebrate the rich culture of Nevada's history through a family-friendly Halloween and Nevada-themed event. For more information, please visit http://parks.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/2013-OLVMF-Oct-Dec.pdf.

The "Battle for the Fremont Cannon" UNLV vs. Nevada Football Game: It's rivalry week and for the first time ever over Nevada Day weekend the Silver State's two football playing schools will go head-to-head in the "Battle for the Fremont Cannon" game. The game takes place at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:05 p.m. in Reno. For tickets visit www.nevadawolfpack.com or www.unlvrebels.com.

Civil War Days in the Battle Born State: Oct. 26-27, A Civil War reenactment by the Southern Nevada Living History Association will take place at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park in Blue Diamond. For more information, please visit www.snlha.org.

Nevada State Society Sesquicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C.: The Nevada State Society will kick-off Nevada's Sesquicentennial Celebration in the Nation's Capitol on Oct. 29. The celebration will also recognize Nevada's Congressional Delegation. For more information, please visit http://nevadastatesociety.org/.

Unveiling of the refurbished Old Spanish Trail historic marker: Oct. 30, Gov. Sandoval and Lt. Gov. Krolicki will join members of the Old Spanish Trail Association, Las Vegas Eagle Scouts, Linda Miller, author of the book "Early Las Vegas" and a Helen Stewart portrayal to unveil the refurbished Old Spanish Trail historic marker at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park in Las Vegas. Dedication ceremony begins at 2 p.m.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The largest children's literary event in Nevada takes place Oct. 30 – Nov. 2 at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas. Sponsored by Nevada Humanities, this year's festival includes a keynote address by Walter Dean Myers, National Youth Literary Ambassador. For more information, visit http://vegasvalleybookfestival.org.

Hammargren Home of Nevada History: On Nov. 2-3, Lonnie Hammargren opens up his one-of-a-kind home in las Vegas for public tours, giving attendees a chance to see many would-be-forgotten Nevada relics. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, visit www.nevadadays.org.

There are many more events being planned for and held during this celebratory year. For more information about Nevada 150 and events happening in your area, visit www.nevada150.org or http://nevadaday.com/pages/events.php.

Please share your Nevada photos or story at any of Nevada 150's social media platforms:

• https://www.facebook.com/pages/Nevada

• https://twitter.com/Nevada_150

• http://instagram.com/nevada150

• http://pinterest.com/Nevada150/boards/

• http://www.youtube.com/user/Nevada150th



• Thursday, Oct. 24: 3rd Annual Governor's Nevada Day Banquet at The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. http://nevadaday.com/pages/governors_banquet.php

• Friday, Oct. 25: Nevada Sesquicentennial Medallion striking at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City.

• Friday, Oct. 25: Nevada Day Parade in Elko.

• Friday, Oct. 25: Free Admission at Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas. http://museums.nevadaculture.org/index.php?option=com_content&id=427&Itemid=438

• Friday, Oct. 25: Free Admission at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. http://www.springspreserve.org/

• Oct. 25-27: La Ka Lel Be Pow Wow in Carson City. http://nevadaday.com/pages/powwow.php.

• Oct. 25-27: Beatty Days in Beatty. www.beattynevada.org

• Friday, Oct. 26: Free Admission to all Nevada State Museums. http://museums.nevadaculture.org/

• Saturday, Oct. 26: 75th Annual Nevada Day Parade in Carson City, Nev. http://nevadaday.com/pages/parade.php

• Saturday, Oct. 26: 14th Annual Nevadaween at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park in Las Vegas. www.friendsofthefort.org

• Saturday, Oct. 26: "Battle for Fremont Cannon" UNLV vs. Nevada Football Game in Reno. www.nevadawolfpack.com or www.unlvrebels.com

• Saturday Oct. 26: Old West Costume Party in Genoa at Genoa Bar. http://www.genoabarandsaloon.com/

• Saturday, Oct. 26: CCRW Annual Pancake Breakfast in Carson City. http://nevadaday.com/pages/bawn.php

• Saturday, Oct. 26: Annual Chili Feed in Carson City. http://nevadaday.com/pages/chilifeed.php

• Oct. 26-27: Civil War in the Battle Born State at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park in Blue Diamond. www.snlha.org

• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Nevada State Society Sesquicentennial Celebration Kick-off in Washington, D.C. http://www.nevadastatesociety.org/

• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Gov. Sandoval and Lt. Gov. Krolicki unveil and dedicate the refurbished Old Spanish Trail historic marker at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park in Las Vegas. http://parks.nv.gov/parks/old-las-vegas-mormon-fort/

• Oct. 30 – Nov. 2: Vegas Valley Book Festival in Las Vegas. http://vegasvalleybookfestival.org

• Nov. 2-3: Nevada Day Open House – "Hammargren Home of Nevada History" www.nevadadays.org

For more information, please visit www.nevada150.org.

