More National Parks Reopen Despite Gov't Shutdown

Mount Rushmore in South Dakota re-opened on Monday.

State lawmakers and private partners have agreed to pay the $15,000 a day it costs to keep the tourist destination running.

It's the latest national memorial to welcome back visitors amid a government shutdown that's entering its third week.

The state of Arizona sent the National Park Service $650,000 so visitors can enjoy the Grand Canyon for one week.

Rangers estimate the park alone has lost more than a $1 million a day because of the shutdown.

In New York - ferries started carrying tourists back to the Statue of Liberty Sunday morning.

"I'm super excited because we wanted to see it for such a long time...and now we're finally here," says South African tourist Kristin Louw.

At a price tag of about $61,000 per day - the iconic symbol will be open to the public through at least Thursday.

Surrounding businesses that rely heavily on tourist - are pleased with the decision..

"Business is bad when the statue closes down. Basically everything closes," says vendor Gregory Brown.

Until the government is open, some states will continue to pay the bill, hopeful that the federal government will pay them back later.

A spokesman for the National Park Service said it continues to call on Congress to act swiftly so that it can re-open all 401 national parks.

