Are We Facing a Debt Ceiling Overload?

As the incremental progress of lawmakers working on the country's budget problems continues in Washington D.C., news viewers and readers nationwide are continually inundated with every step. And for some, that is adding up to an overload.

"It's odd to me, that the news media is covering this so closely, really," says economist and author Brad Schilling. "I mean it's not like this has never happened before. We've had 18 shutdowns in 40 years and we've hit that debt ceiling 76 times...and it always ends the same. yet the media treats it like a new phenomenon."

But let's face it, the debt ceiling story has what news is looking for.

"It's got high drama. It's got, tension. It's got conflict. It's got a beginning and an end and it's an easy story to get so I'm not surprised at all that it's getting so much media attention," says Donica Mensing a professor of social media at UNR's Reynolds School of Journalism.

She adds that as large news organizations cut back on manpower, they tend to glom on to big stories like this and they hang on until the end.

"Our media has become so fractured that media just gets louder and bigger until a story is coming out of our pores!" Mensing says.

Some turn it off, some tune it out, some even turn it around.

"Seriously, I think people are over it," says UNR journalism student Alyson Kunzi. "Really we all have such a focus on social media now and what I see on it is a lot of memes and jokes about the government. Which means maybe all that coverage is backfiring."

Written by Erin Breen