Places 2 Check Out: Southcreek Pizza Co.

In Tonight's Places 2 Check Out - we take you inside a family-owned pizza place that's been open for about a month.

Michael Madan and his wife Linda moved to Reno from New Jersey a year ago. They fell in love with northern Nevada and decided to open an artisan-style pizza place called Southcreek Pizza Co.

Their son Ian is their chef.

Madan says he owns a business on the east coast that manufactures and markets dough trays and he particularly loves woodfired pizzas.

So he decided to open a restaurant that uses one imported from Italy.

"It cooks pizzas at 900 degrees in about 90 seconds; we use double zero style flour imported from Italy as well. We're handmaking our own mozzerella, and using California tomatoes for really great artisan-style pizza," says Madan.

There are three styles of pizza on the menu at Southcreek Pizza Co.: the traditional Naples-style margarita marinara, Southcreek originals like the BLTA and the Afterburner - and guest pizzas from chefs who've inspired them including Mark Estee from Campo that's made with Italian sausage and ranch bacon.

"He was thrilled to have us put a Campo pizza on the menu, yeah. It's fun, and it's a popular pizza."

Southcreek Pizza Co. is located on Foothill Road in Reno across from the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and South Virginia Street.

