Money Watch Q & A: Pro Bono Legal Help

According to an American Bar Association study, at least 40% of low and moderate-income households experience a legal problem each year. This month is your chance to seek legal help – for free. Many Northern Nevada attorneys are participating and offering their expertise free-of-charge, including tonight's Money Watch Q & A guest.

Shay Wills works for Woodburn and Wedge and specializing is bankruptcy law. To speak with him about legal help or to learn more about National Pro Bono Week, call our Money Watch Q & A lines between 5-6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222.

Here is the state-wide schedule of free events:

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Domestic Violence in Rural Nevada, Know the Issues and Getting Involved

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, via Interactive TV with simultaneous broadcast to Elko and Churchill counties.

Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension

Friday, October 11th

Basics of Representing Abused and Neglected Children – Free CLE Training for Attorneys Only!

1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Tuesday, October 15th

Legal Rights of Immigrant Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Other Crime

8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Elko County Chamber of Commerce, Elko, NV

Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans, Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence, and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Senior Safety Fair

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. - East Las Vegas Senior Center

This community event will provide education and awareness on how seniors can avoid becoming a victim of crime and scams. The event will include a fashion show hosted by Clark County Coroner, Mike Murphy with participation by LV Metro, City of LV Fire Dept., NV Energy, SW Gas to demonstrate official uniforms, badges for public service workers to promote personal safety in the home. Pro Bono attorneys will be available to provide legal info. For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org

Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, City of Las Vegas, and SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together)

Wednesday, October 16th

Estate Planning Seminar & Document Preparation

9:30 am - 11:00 am – 530 S. Las Vegas Blvd., South, Suite 310

For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org

Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senor Law Program

Debt Collection Seminar

1:30 pm -3:00 pm - 530 S. Las Vegas Blvd. S., Suite 310

For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org

Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program

Thursday, October 17th

Estate Planning Seminar & Document Preparation

9:30 am -11:00 am – 530 S. Las Vegas Blvd., S., Suite 310

For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org

Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program

Health Care Directives and You

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - West Charleston Library - 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas NV 89146

Co-Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services and the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program

Friday, October 18th

Family Law Support Luncheon – FREE for Pro Bono Attorneys with Open Cases!

12:00 Noon – 1:00 pm

Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

RSVP to Sasha Hinkel at shinkel@lacsn.org or (702) 386-1070 ext. 1422.

Saturday, October 19th

Ask-A-Lawyer

10:00 am – 4:00 pm - Meadowood Mall (5000 Meadowood Mall Cir, Reno, NV)

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

For more information, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051

Monday, October 21st

CLE Double Feature: Poverty Simulation Ethics CLE and the Basics of Landlord Tenant Law and Public Benefits

10:00 am to 4:00 pm – UNLV Student Union – 4505 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

This is a two part seminar with an interactive 3 hour poverty simulation scheduled from 9:00am-12:00pm, followed by a 3 hour general credit CLE from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm on landlord tenant law and public benefits law. Both sessions are FREE to attorneys and law students, non-attorneys may attend for $50.00. Participating attorneys will receive 1.0 general CLE credit and 1.0 ethics CLE credits for the morning session and 3.0 general CLE credits for the afternoon session. Participants may register and attend either one or both sessions by contacting creed@nlslaw.net . Lunch will be served between sessions for those participating in both sessions.

***Please register by Thursday October 17, 2013. Check-in begins at 8:30 am on Monday October 21, 2013 for the morning session and 12:30 pm for the afternoon session.

2013 Champions of Justice Luncheon - Honoring Judge Michael Montero, 6th Judicial District Court

11:30 am to 1:30 pm - Peppermill Resort & Spa Casino, Tuscany Ballroom, Reno, Nevada

Single Ticket Purchase: $50 Table Purchase: $750

Presented by Nevada Legal Services

*Sponsorship & Advertisement Opportunities Available

For more information and reservations, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775) 334-3051

Spanish Family Law Class

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Tuesday, October 22nd

Foreclosure Ask-A-Lawyer Program

9:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Poverty Simulation CLE

10:00 am – 12:00 pm - Check In at 8:30 AM

California Building @ Idlewild Park (75 Cowan Dr., Reno, NV 89509)

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

For more information and to register, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051

Landlord/Tenant & Public Benefits CLE

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

For more information and to register, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051

"Making Pro Bono Part of Your Practice" Pro Bono Panel Discussion

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM

UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law

Wednesday, October 23rd

Landlord/Tenant Ask-A-Lawyer Program

10:00 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

*Pro bono attorneys are needed to provide brief consultations to unrepresented litigants with landlord/tenant issues.

To volunteer, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.

All Day Self Help Clinic

10:00 am – 12:00 pm at 2nd Judicial District Court

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

For more information and to register, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051

2013 Champions of Justice Awards – Honoring Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

11:30 am to 1:30 pm – Las Vegas Country Club

Single Ticket Purchase: $75 Table Purchase: $750

Presented by Nevada Legal Services

*Sponsorship & Advertisement Opportunities Available.

For more information and reservations, contact Carmela Reed at creed@nlslaw.net or 702.386.0404, ext. 140

Volunteer of the Month Program Presentation

12:00 Noon – 1:00 pm

Civil Judges Meeting, Regional Justice Center, Department XI

Pro Bono Celebration Week Ask-A-Lawyer Event

9:00 am – 11:30 am

East Las Vegas Community Senior Center (250 N. Eastern Ave.)

Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

* Pro bono attorneys are needed to provide FREE 15 – 30 minute consultations in all areas of civil law. To volunteer, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.

Divorce Class

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Bankruptcy Class

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Thursday, October 24th

Legal Aid Fair, Carson City and Douglas County

9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Carson City Nugget, Carson City, NV

Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans

Ask-A-Lawyer at the Court Clerk's Office @ Second Judicial District Court (75 Court Street, Reno, NV)

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

Ask-A-Lawyer @ the Supreme Court Law Library

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

Ask-A-Lawyer @Elko County Commission Meeting Room

10:00 am-4:00 pm

Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services

Family Law Ask-A-Lawyer Program

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

* Pro bono attorneys are needed to provide brief consultations to pro se family court litigants.

To volunteer, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.

Children's Attorney Project (CAP) New Volunteer Orientation - Free Training for Attorneys Only!

Thursday, October 24, 2013

8:30 am – 9:30 am

Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

To sign-up or for more information, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Legal Remedies and Immigrant Victims of Domestic Violence

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, Consolidated Agencies of Human Services, Hawthorne, NV

Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Legal Remedies and Immigrant Victims of Domestic Violence

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, Domestic Violence Intervention, Fallon, NV

Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans

Federal Court Ask-A-Lawyer Program

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada