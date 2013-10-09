Money Watch Q & A: Pro Bono Legal Help

According to an American Bar Association study, at least 40% of low and moderate-income households experience a legal problem each year. This month is your chance to seek legal help – for free. Many Northern Nevada attorneys are participating and offering their expertise free-of-charge, including tonight's Money Watch Q & A guest.
Shay Wills works for Woodburn and Wedge and specializing is bankruptcy law. To speak with him about legal help or to learn more about National Pro Bono Week, call our Money Watch Q & A lines between 5-6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222.
Here is the state-wide schedule of free events:
Thursday, October 10, 2013
Domestic Violence in Rural Nevada, Know the Issues and Getting Involved
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, via Interactive TV with simultaneous broadcast to Elko and Churchill counties.
Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension
Friday, October 11th
Basics of Representing Abused and Neglected Children – Free CLE Training for Attorneys Only!
1:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
Tuesday, October 15th
Legal Rights of Immigrant Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Other Crime
8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Elko County Chamber of Commerce, Elko, NV
Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans, Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence, and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
Senior Safety Fair
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. - East Las Vegas Senior Center
This community event will provide education and awareness on how seniors can avoid becoming a victim of crime and scams. The event will include a fashion show hosted by Clark County Coroner, Mike Murphy with participation by LV Metro, City of LV Fire Dept., NV Energy, SW Gas to demonstrate official uniforms, badges for public service workers to promote personal safety in the home. Pro Bono attorneys will be available to provide legal info. For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org
Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, City of Las Vegas, and SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together)
Wednesday, October 16th
Estate Planning Seminar & Document Preparation
9:30 am - 11:00 am – 530 S. Las Vegas Blvd., South, Suite 310
For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org
Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senor Law Program
Debt Collection Seminar
1:30 pm -3:00 pm - 530 S. Las Vegas Blvd. S., Suite 310
For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org
Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program
Thursday, October 17th
Estate Planning Seminar & Document Preparation
9:30 am -11:00 am – 530 S. Las Vegas Blvd., S., Suite 310
For more information, please email rblood@snslp.org
Sponsored by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program
Health Care Directives and You
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - West Charleston Library - 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas NV 89146
Co-Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services and the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program
Friday, October 18th
Family Law Support Luncheon – FREE for Pro Bono Attorneys with Open Cases!
12:00 Noon – 1:00 pm
Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
RSVP to Sasha Hinkel at shinkel@lacsn.org or (702) 386-1070 ext. 1422.
Saturday, October 19th
Ask-A-Lawyer
10:00 am – 4:00 pm - Meadowood Mall (5000 Meadowood Mall Cir, Reno, NV)
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
For more information, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051
Monday, October 21st
CLE Double Feature: Poverty Simulation Ethics CLE and the Basics of Landlord Tenant Law and Public Benefits
10:00 am to 4:00 pm – UNLV Student Union – 4505 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
This is a two part seminar with an interactive 3 hour poverty simulation scheduled from 9:00am-12:00pm, followed by a 3 hour general credit CLE from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm on landlord tenant law and public benefits law. Both sessions are FREE to attorneys and law students, non-attorneys may attend for $50.00. Participating attorneys will receive 1.0 general CLE credit and 1.0 ethics CLE credits for the morning session and 3.0 general CLE credits for the afternoon session. Participants may register and attend either one or both sessions by contacting creed@nlslaw.net . Lunch will be served between sessions for those participating in both sessions.
***Please register by Thursday October 17, 2013. Check-in begins at 8:30 am on Monday October 21, 2013 for the morning session and 12:30 pm for the afternoon session.
2013 Champions of Justice Luncheon - Honoring Judge Michael Montero, 6th Judicial District Court
11:30 am to 1:30 pm - Peppermill Resort & Spa Casino, Tuscany Ballroom, Reno, Nevada
Single Ticket Purchase: $50 Table Purchase: $750
Presented by Nevada Legal Services
*Sponsorship & Advertisement Opportunities Available
For more information and reservations, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775) 334-3051
Spanish Family Law Class
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
Tuesday, October 22nd
Foreclosure Ask-A-Lawyer Program
9:00 am – 12:00 Noon
Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
Poverty Simulation CLE
10:00 am – 12:00 pm - Check In at 8:30 AM
California Building @ Idlewild Park (75 Cowan Dr., Reno, NV 89509)
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
For more information and to register, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051
Landlord/Tenant & Public Benefits CLE
1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
For more information and to register, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051
"Making Pro Bono Part of Your Practice" Pro Bono Panel Discussion
5:15 PM – 6:00 PM
UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law
Wednesday, October 23rd
Landlord/Tenant Ask-A-Lawyer Program
10:00 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
*Pro bono attorneys are needed to provide brief consultations to unrepresented litigants with landlord/tenant issues.
To volunteer, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.
All Day Self Help Clinic
10:00 am – 12:00 pm at 2nd Judicial District Court
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
For more information and to register, contact Renee Kelly at: rkelly@nlslaw.net or (775)334-3051
2013 Champions of Justice Awards – Honoring Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid
Wednesday, October 23, 2013
11:30 am to 1:30 pm – Las Vegas Country Club
Single Ticket Purchase: $75 Table Purchase: $750
Presented by Nevada Legal Services
*Sponsorship & Advertisement Opportunities Available.
For more information and reservations, contact Carmela Reed at creed@nlslaw.net or 702.386.0404, ext. 140
Volunteer of the Month Program Presentation
12:00 Noon – 1:00 pm
Civil Judges Meeting, Regional Justice Center, Department XI
Pro Bono Celebration Week Ask-A-Lawyer Event
9:00 am – 11:30 am
East Las Vegas Community Senior Center (250 N. Eastern Ave.)
Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
* Pro bono attorneys are needed to provide FREE 15 – 30 minute consultations in all areas of civil law. To volunteer, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.
Divorce Class
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
Bankruptcy Class
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Sponsored by William S. Boyd School of Law and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
Thursday, October 24th
Legal Aid Fair, Carson City and Douglas County
9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Carson City Nugget, Carson City, NV
Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans
Ask-A-Lawyer at the Court Clerk's Office @ Second Judicial District Court (75 Court Street, Reno, NV)
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
Ask-A-Lawyer @ the Supreme Court Law Library
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
Ask-A-Lawyer @Elko County Commission Meeting Room
10:00 am-4:00 pm
Sponsored by Nevada Legal Services
Family Law Ask-A-Lawyer Program
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
* Pro bono attorneys are needed to provide brief consultations to pro se family court litigants.
To volunteer, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.
Children's Attorney Project (CAP) New Volunteer Orientation - Free Training for Attorneys Only!
Thursday, October 24, 2013
8:30 am – 9:30 am
Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
To sign-up or for more information, contact Sara Feest at sfeest@lacsn.org.
Tuesday, October 29, 2013
Legal Remedies and Immigrant Victims of Domestic Violence
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, Consolidated Agencies of Human Services, Hawthorne, NV
Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans
Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Legal Remedies and Immigrant Victims of Domestic Violence
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, Domestic Violence Intervention, Fallon, NV
Sponsored by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans
Federal Court Ask-A-Lawyer Program
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada