Lengthy Government Shutdown Could Affect GI Bill

The government shutdown is having an impact on military veterans across the country, including some University of Nevada students.

Many of them rely on the GI Bill, which could be delayed as long as the federal government is closed.

The Department of Veterans Affairs only has funding through October and they haven't commented on anything past then.

Thomas Green is a sophomore at the University of Nevada, majoring in Elementary Education.

He's also a member of the Army National Guard and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, receiving about $1,400 a month on the GI Bill.

But he could see those payments delayed, come November 1.

"I've taken the initiative to start applying for scholarships, just in case," Green said. "That way, I can pay my rent and everything that I use that money for."

As part of the National Guard, Green has drill one weekend a month and gets $200-$300 for it.

But that was canceled, in October, because of funding.

But he says he's not worried about the government shutdown lasting through this month.

"I have faith that everything will work out," Green said. "I can't possibly see it where it really, honestly, affects everything."

Jonathan Weseloh is a junior at Nevada.

After more than eight years in the Marine Corps and tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, he's focusing on getting a degree in Social Work.

He says the GI Bill is vital to his education, especially with a wife and daughter at home.

"Half of my income comes from the VA benefits," Weseloh said. "So, that could directly impact me as far as having a place to stay or making payments for my car and stuff like that."

Weseloh says he doesn't think our leaders in Washington are serving the public correctly and wants the shutdown to end soon, but only if they do it right.

"Men and women have served numerous amounts of years, defended during Iraq and Afghanistan wars," Weseloh said. "And to come home and have to fight another war, just to go to school, to get their life back on track and be successful is something we don't want to do."

The director of Veteran's Services at the university, says they are doing what they can to keep their students up to speed and letting them know there are still VA resources available, including social work and outreach programs.

Written by Paul Nelson