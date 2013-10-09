Shrimp & Chorizo Grill Pouches Served Over Polenta - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shrimp & Chorizo Grill Pouches Served Over Polenta

©2013 Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
(serves 4)

Ingredients

2 oranges
1 or 2 tbsp orange zest
1 lbs raw shrimp, tail off, shelled and deveined
½ lbs beef or pork chorizo
1 tsp cumin
1 15 oz can diced tomatoes with juice
4 tbsp fresh oregano
4 tbsp fresh Basil
½ onion diced onion
1 tbsp black pepper
Polenta (premade in a roll)
Crumbled queso fresco cheese

Instructions
Squeeze the juice from 2 fresh oranges. Add juice to a bowl and add orange zest.

Heat a grill pan and add 4 -1 inch thick slices of polenta. Cook for about 2 min on each side. Remove from heat and place on plates.

Lay out 4 large squares of heavy duty aluminum foil. Using 1 large square of heavy duty aluminum foil add ¼ shrimp, ¼ chorizo, 1/4 tsp cumin, 1 tbsp fresh oregano, 1 tbsp fresh Basil, 2 tbsp diced onion, pinch of black pepper. Now bring up the 4 corners of the square and make a pouch or a boat. Before sealing the pouch, add the liquid, ¼ diced tomatoes with juice and ¼ of the fresh orange juice. Seal the pouch. Repeat 3 times.

Heat a grill outside or a grill pan on the stove. Add each pouch to the grill or the grill pan and cook for about 5-8 minutes. You know it will be ready when the shrimp turns pink. Remove from the grill, open the pouch and pour over the polenta slices. Garnish with crumbled queso fresco cheese.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

