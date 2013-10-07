Little Progress Toward Ending Government Shutdown

The government shutdown is now on its 7th day and both houses of Congress are no closer to a deal on a budget plan.

On Monday Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called on House Speaker John Boehner to pass a clean debt limit with no conditions attached.

"So I ask the Speaker - why are you afraid? Are you afraid this measure will pass, the government will re-open and Americans will realize you took the country hostage for no apparent reason? Why is the speaker opposed to these reasonable solutions?"

House Speaker John Boehner says he doesn't have the votes necessary to end the standoff without Republican conditions on the Affordable Care Act. Boehner is again calling for negotiations with the White House. He says that's what Americans expect "in a time of crisis."

"The president's refusal to negotiate is hurting our economy and putting our country at risk. This morning the senior White House official said that the president would rather default than to sit down and negotiate. Really? The president - I am going to say this again: a senior White House staffer this morning said that the president would rather default on our debt than to sit down and negotiate. Now, the American people expect that when their leaders have differences and we are in a time of crisis that we will sit down and at least have a conversation. Really, Mr. President, it is time to have that conversation before our economy is put further at risk."

Officials say Senate Democrats intend to introduce legislation by the middle of the week that would raise the nation's debt limit.



The emerging measure is likely to allow President Obama to raise the borrowing limit on his own authority, although it could be blocked if both houses vote to do so.



Republicans have said they want long-term deficit cuts or reforms to benefit programs and perhaps a rollback in environmental rules as the price for raising the current $16.7 trillion debt limit.



But Obama has ruled out negotiations on the measure, although he has said he is willing to discuss fiscal and other issues with the GOP once the weeklong partial government shutdown is over and the Treasury is free to borrow again.

Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew says the government will hit that limit within 10 days, if Congress does not take action.

A CBS poll released last week shows 72% of Americans disapprove of the government shutdown with more Americans blaming GOP lawmakers than President Obama.