Little Progress Toward Ending Government Shutdown - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Little Progress Toward Ending Government Shutdown

Posted: Updated:

The government shutdown is now on its 7th day and both houses of Congress are no closer to a deal on a budget plan.

On Monday Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called on House Speaker John Boehner to pass a clean debt limit with no conditions attached.

"So I ask the Speaker - why are you afraid? Are you afraid this measure will pass, the government will re-open and Americans will realize you took the country hostage for no apparent reason? Why is the speaker opposed to these reasonable solutions?"

House Speaker John Boehner says he doesn't have the votes necessary to end the standoff without Republican conditions on the Affordable Care Act. Boehner is again calling for negotiations with the White House. He says that's what Americans expect "in a time of crisis."

"The president's refusal to negotiate is hurting our economy and putting our country at risk. This morning the senior White House official said that the president would rather default than to sit down and negotiate. Really? The president - I am going to say this again: a senior White House staffer this morning said that the president would rather default on our debt than to sit down and negotiate. Now, the American people expect that when their leaders  have differences and we are in a time of crisis that we will sit down and at least have a conversation. Really, Mr. President, it is time to have that conversation before our economy is put further at risk."

Officials say Senate Democrats intend to introduce legislation by the middle of the week that would raise the nation's debt limit.
 
The emerging measure is likely to allow President Obama to raise the borrowing limit on his own authority, although it could be blocked if both houses vote to do so.
 
Republicans have said they want long-term deficit cuts or reforms to benefit programs and perhaps a rollback in environmental rules as the price for raising the current $16.7 trillion debt limit.
 
But Obama has ruled out negotiations on the measure, although he has said he is willing to discuss fiscal and other issues with the GOP once the weeklong partial government shutdown is over and the Treasury is free to borrow again.

Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew says the government will hit that limit within 10 days, if Congress does not take action.

A CBS poll released last week shows 72% of Americans disapprove of the government shutdown with more Americans blaming GOP lawmakers than President Obama.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.