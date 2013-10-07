Nevada Honor Flight Returns to Reno From Washington, D.C.

Nevada Honor Flight returned from Washington, D.C. Sunday night to a crowd of well wishers welcoming them back inside the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

This weekend Honor Flight took northern Nevada veterans to see the memorials and monuments built in their honor up at the nation's capitol.

Because of the government shutdown, the monuments are normally closed, but for Honor Flight the parks department made an exception. "Tore down the barricades at the WWII Memorial. So, we did pretty good!," says Holly Crawford.

We spoke with several of the veterans who took the trip - and they said it was a powerful experience.

"I cant tell you the emotion that swept over myself and the other members of our trip, it was just really something," says Gerard Stewart.

For more on the Nevada Honor Flight, go to www.honorflightnv.org