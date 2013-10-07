Vampire Gala Held in Downtown Reno

Would-be vampires spent their evening out Saturday at the Reno Ballroom enjoying some fine dining - and giving back to the community.

The ballroom was home to the 2nd annual Vampire Gala. This year's theme was 'Vampires in Hollywood.'

The gala is a benefit held by "Our Hearts, Our Families, Our Community" and raises money to help provide sensible solutions for community members in crisis - a fundraiser inspired by Jaimie Metzker - the wife of late KTVN sports director JK Metzker- and her battle with cancer..

Organizers say the money raised will do a lot of good for our community

"We help others in the community who are experiencing crisis, and we try to help them in practical ways, not by necessarily paying bills. But what we do is we help them with things that go above and beyond what they can afford but what they need," says Emily Reese.

The gala featured dining, dancing, live music and other local artistry.