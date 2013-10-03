Bean Expected in Lyon County Court Today - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bean Expected in Lyon County Court Today

The man accused of killing four senior citizens in Fernley -- and another man in Mustang -- is due in court Monday.

Jeremiah Bean will have a new lawyer and will face several more charges after changing his plea in early October. 

Bean had reached a plea agreement with the state. It would take the death penalty off the table in exchange for a guilty plea on five counts of first degree murder.

But that's not what happened.

JUDGE: "How do you plead?"

BEAN: "Not guilty."

JOHN: "Excuse me, your honor."

Family members of Bob and Dotty Pape looked on visibly upset by Bean's plea.

The defendant is accused of killing the Papes at their Jessica Lane home, in Fernley, and later lighting their house on fire.

Investigators say he stole their truck and drove to Mustang and killed Eliazar Graham.

They say he returned to Fernley and murdered Lester Leiber and Angie Duff at her home on Tamsen Lane.

John Arrascada is Bean's attorney -- and asked for a short recess to talk things over with his client, after his not guilty plea. After about an hour-long recess, Bean pleaded not guilty, once again.

And Arrascada filed a motion to recuse himself from the case. "Mr. Bean and I have entered into a conflict of interest, which is irreconcilable, and any advice that I gave him should not be honored."

Prosecutors say they will charge him with the original 19 felony counts and will seek the death penalty.

