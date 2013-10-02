Money Watch Q & A: My Lease 2 Own - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: My Lease 2 Own

Posted: Updated:

If your credit is blemished because of a short sale, foreclosure or bankruptcy, but you would still like to own your own home, there is an option for people serious about getting back into the housing market. It is called My Lease 2 Own.

Here is how it works. You decide on the home you would eventually like to purchase and, if approved, My Lease 2 Own will buy it for you. You then sign a lease agreement with My Lease 2 Own until you are able to get financing to buy the house yourself. Some people end up signing five year contracts; others commit to shorter term agreements.

To find out if you pre-qualify immediately, log onto https://mylease2own.com/ and click on the green button on the right side of the home page that reads Prequalify Instantly.

According to Greg Hughes, the founder of My Lease 2 Own, the company can also assist buyers with getting the best deal for their home. Since they use all cash offers, not only are their offers accepted more frequently, but usually at better prices than their counterparts. Also, since home values continue to go up every month, this program will allow you to lock in your price for up to the next 4 years. 

If you have questions, call our Money Watch Q & A line between 5-6 p.m. to speak with Greg Hughes. Call (775) 858-2222.

You can also reach a My Lease 2 Own representative during regular business hours at the contact information listed below:

My Lease 2 Own
5440 Louie Lane Suite 106
Reno, NV 89511
Phone: 775-297-4977

Written by Kristen Remington

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.