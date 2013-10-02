Pumpkin Squares

(serves 9-12)

*Crust*

6 dates, pits removed

1 cup almond butter

2 eggs

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 cup almond meal

1 tsp baking soda

*Cream Cheese layer*

8 oz cream cheese

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

*Pumpkin layer*

1 (14oz) can pumpkin puree

1/2 cup canned coconut milk

1/4 cup coconut cream

3 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

*Instructions*

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add dates and almond butter to a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add 2 eggs, honey, vanilla extract, cinnamon, almond meal and baking soda and puree until smooth.

Grease an 8×8 baking pan with some coconut oil and add the dates and almond butter crust. Smooth and even it out with a spatula.

Add cream cheese, eggs and vanilla to a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add as a layer on top of the crust layer in the baking pan. Place in oven to bake for 15 minutes. Take out of oven when done and set aside to cool.

Add pumpkin puree, coconut milk, coconut cream, honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ground ginger and ground cloves to food processor and puree until completely smooth. Add pumpkin puree layer to the pan and smooth evenly.

Set in freezer to cool for 20+ minutes.

Cut and serve. Store in fridge or freezer.

Enjoy!

