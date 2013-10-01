New Program Assists Veterans With Benefits

Washoe County Senior Services and other veterans advocates unveiled a new program Tuesday that helps veterans with their benefits.

The 'Veterans in Need of Service Project' helps veterans learn how the VA can help them.

Washoe County administrators say many don't realize ways they can get help.

"We did a research project a few years ago and found out 50% of veterans didn't know about services they might be able to get," says director Grady Tarbutton.

For more information on the project call 328-2575.

The service is paid for by a grant for the U.S. Administration on Aging, but will continue even after the grant money ends.

