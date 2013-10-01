Gov't Shutdown Won't Ground Honor Flight Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gov't Shutdown Won't Ground Honor Flight Nevada

Posted: Updated:

As Honor Flight Nevada gears up for its next flight out of Reno, the government shutdown in Washington is a concern. In fact, as an Honor Flight out of Mississippi arrived in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning they were met with barricades.

"We know that's a possibility," says Jon Yuspa with Honor Flight Nevada. "But we aren't going to let something like that stop us. These veterans stormed the beaches, storming a monument just won't be that tough!"

Early Friday morning 38 World War II veterans and their guardians will leave for that trip. They have waited 60 years to be able to make that flight and to see the monuments built in their honor. If for some reason they need to juggle the schedules and the tours they will. But they have every intention of seeing everything on their list.

"The hotels are booked. The food and the busses are set. The wheelchairs are being delivered to the hotel," Yuspa says. "We will work around the politics and the policies when we get there. But this is like Christmas for the veterans. They cancel Christmas during a war and we aren't canceling this trip. We're going!"

Nevada's next Honor Flight leaves this Friday morning. They return Sunday evening and everyone is invited to the homecoming at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

To find more information on Honor Flight and to help fund veterans, go to www.honorflightnv.org  

Written by Erin Breen

Update: CBS Evening News reports that the National Park Service intends to keep the WWII Memorial open for veterans despite the government shutdown.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.