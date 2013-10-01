Murder Suspect Arraignment Continues

The man accused of murdering four people in Fernley and another in Mustang in May, is due in court Thursday morning.

Jeremiah Bean was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Earlier his lawyers had made a deal with prosecutors for Bean to plead guilty in order to avoid them seeking the death penalty.

Due to the not guilty plea, a judge continued the arraignment Thursday.

The 25-year-old is charged with 19 counts total, including 10 that are first-degree murder, most specifically for first-degree murder of a person over age 60. According to the criminal complaint, the additional five counts of murder are related to the alleged burglaries or attempted burglaries.

He was also charged with burglary with use of a firearm, burglary obtaining a firearm, grand larceny, grand larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny of firearm, 1st-degree arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of firearm.

Detectives say Bean entered Robert and Dorothy Pape's home on Jessica Lane in Fernley, on May 10th. While inside, they believe he stole jewelry and may have stolen a firearm, then they say he shot and killed the 84-year-old couple.

Three days later, on Monday, May 13th, authorities believe Bean stole the Pape's truck from their home, drove it to Mustang and shot and killed 52-year-old Eliazar Graham when Graham stopped to help Bean on the side of the road. Bean allegedly then took Graham's vehicle and returned to Fernley where he poured gasoline on the Pape's house and set it on fire.

From there, court documents say he murdered 67-year-old Angie Duff and 69-year-old Lester Leiber on Tamsen Lane.