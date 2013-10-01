IRS: No Tax Refunds During Government Shutdown

The Internal Revenue Service says you must pay your taxes during the government shutdown. But don't expect any refunds.



The IRS said Tuesday it will gladly accept tax returns and payments during the shutdown. In fact, they are required by law.



But, the agency said, it will not issue any tax refunds until the government resumes normal operations.



Most Americans filed their taxes in the spring. But more than 12 million filers asked for an automatic six-month extension, and those returns are due Oct. 15.



Got questions? Sorry, IRS call centers will not be manned, though automated ones are still running.



The agency did issue a temporary reprieve to taxpayers who are getting audited. Audits will also be suspended until the government starts back up. (AP)