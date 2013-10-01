U.S. Forest Service to Operate With Minimal Staff - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Forest Service to Operate With Minimal Staff

Posted: Updated:

From the U.S. Forest Service:

Due to the lapse in federal government funding, the U.S. Forest Service is operating with minimal staff to ensure certain essential services. 

All facilities, including Forest Service offices and developed recreational areas such as campgrounds and picnic areas are closed. General areas of the National Forest where you may drive, hike, hunt and fish remain accessible.

For further information on how the government shutdown is affecting the Forest Service, please refer to information provided here: http://www.usda.gov/documents/usda-fs-shutdown-plan.pdf

Also - the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is closing Forest Service-operated facilities and cancelling Forest-Service staffed events due to the lapse in federal government funding, effective October 1, 2013 until funding is restored.

Concession-operated facilities, campgrounds and events will continue as normal for the time being. Most forest roads and gates remain open for the time being. The Forest Supervisor's Office and Taylor Creek Visitor Center are closed. Forest Service-operated campgrounds are closed. Cancellations include this weekend's Fall Fish Festival. Law enforcement and fire suppression personnel remain on duty.

And - Tahoe National Forest offices, including the headquarters in Nevada City and ranger district offices in Camptonville, Foresthill, Sierraville, and Truckee, are closed until further notice because of the lapse in federal government spending.
 
All fee campgrounds that are concessionaire-managed are open until scheduled to close for the season. Other recreation facilities are closed and will not be maintained during the government furlough.
 
Forest woodcutting hotlines will still be open, and persons with current fuelwood permits may continue to gather firewood as conditions allow.
 
The Tahoe National Forest Web site at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/tahoe/home will still be live, but information will remain static except that which concerns public health and safety.

From the U.S. Forest Service

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.