Labor: No Plans to Issue Jobs Data During Shutdown

The Labor Department has no plans to release the closely watched U.S. monthly jobs report as scheduled Friday in case of a partial government shutdown that lasts through the week.



A Labor official with direct knowledge says there wouldn't be enough staffers on site to compile the jobs report. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly.



A document the department filed Friday says its Bureau of Labor Statistics, which prepares the jobs data, would have only three employees working in case of a partial government shutdown.



The monthly jobs report includes the unemployment rate and the number of jobs employers added. It is one of the most influential economic reports in the world. Its data can heavily affect global financial markets. (AP)