Honor Flight Nevada Gears up

Honor Flight Nevada is gearing up for it's fourth flight out of northern Nevada and it's third flight out of Reno. Next Friday 38 World War II Veterans will be making the flight to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. Honor Flight is free to the veterans and all of the details of the trip are taken care of by volunteers.

"Many of these veterans were never thanked for their service," says Jon Yuspa who started Honor Flight Nevada three years ago. "This is their thank you and their homecoming."

The veterans and the guardians who will accompany them to Washington met at the Air Guard Base at the Reno-Tahoe Airport today to go over logistics. And everyone there was excited to be a part of it.

"It's so great that they call this Honor Flight," says Lloyd DeGraw, WWII Veteran and Navy Retired. "Because that's what it really is, an honor flight!"

"I'm really looking forward to this," says Joe Carney, WWII Veteran and Air Force Retired. "You know I'm lucky to be alive to be able to go on this flight."

And Col. Kim Neiman, who did a lot of the organizing says it's an honor for the volunteers as well.

"I think that they get such a feeling of being honored from this and you know it's a lot of phone calls and logistics but we get as much out of it as they do."

The next Honor Flight Nevada takes off October 4th and arrives back at the Ren-Tahoe Airport about 6 PM Sunday October 6th. And everyone is invited to the homecoming at the airport to welcome them home. You can get more information on taking the flight and on helping fund the flight for other veterans at www.HonorFlightNv.org

Written by Erin Breen