Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger

©2013 Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
(serves 6)

INGREDIENTS:

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger*
1 1/2 c. cooked black beans (or a 15-ounce can), rinsed
1/2 c. uncooked quinoa
1/4 c. almond flour
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 to 1 tbsp. minced chipotle in adobo sauce
1 tsp. onion powder
1tbsp fresh Cilantro diced
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 egg
1 red beet (peeled)
2 carrots (peeled)
Other items for your burger:
Buns, Sweet Corn Relish, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and anything else you like on your burgers

*Sweet Corn Relish *
1 15 oz can corn
1/4 c. chopped yellow onion
1 bell pepper, seeded diced
2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp. honey

Directions:

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger*
Preheat oven to 400ºF. In a medium pan, add quinoa and cook according to package directions.
Mash half of the black beans in a large bowl. Stir in remaining black beans, quinoa, cilantro, almond flour, garlic, minced chipotle, onion powder, and cumin. Fold in the beaten egg.
In a soup pan bring water to a boil. Add beets and carrots and boil for 10 min. Drain and add beets and carrots to a blender or food processor. Blend until they reach a smooth puree. Add puree to the bowl with the black beans and quinoa mixture. Fold in the puree and mix together.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. I recommend wearing latex or non-latex gloves because of the beet juice and the adobo chili. Divide the burger mixture into 6 equal sized burger patties and place on the parchment paper. Bake the burgers for about 20 minutes, carefully flipping halfway through baking time. They're done when they're baked through and slightly crispy on the edges.

*Sweet Corn Relish*
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir and mix. You can place the sweet corn relish on your burger or in a butter leaf lettuce cup as a side.
Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

