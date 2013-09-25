Money Watch Q & A: Do-It-Yourself Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy often comes during hard times for families. When money is tight, it might be hard for some people to justify paying an attorney to help. Tonight's Money Watch Q & A expert says you can do it yourself, however there are some important things to know before you go that route. Ellie helps clients determine which type of bankruptcy filing is best, how to fill out the appropriate forms and even how to improve and repair your credit afterwards.

Ellie Valdovinos received an Associates Degree in Paralegal Studies and has processed more than 4,000 successful bankruptcies. In 2007, she opened the only paralegal-run legal clinic in Carson City. She is also about to teach a Community Education course at Truckee Meadows Community College that is open to anyone.

Class Description: this class is open to all adults. Understand the steps that are required to file your own bankruptcy and what court will be like. Learn how to fill out the forms, what documents are required, time lines to expect, the different ways to file for bankruptcy and if you need to hire a professional. Know what happens after bankruptcy and how to rebuild your credit. Be well informed and find out how to be your own advocate.

Wednesdays, Oct. 2 and 9 from 6-9 p.m.

Tuition: $59

To register, visit www.washoecommunityed.org or call 829-9010.

You can also call Ellie with general bankruptcy questions at (775) 412-5113 or email her at ellievaldo@gmail.com.

Written by Kristen Remington