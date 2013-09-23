No More Competency Hearings for Jeremiah Bean

The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says Jeremiah Bean has agreed to a finding of competency, allowing his murder trial to move forward.

Bean faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from the killings of four people in Fernley and one in Mustang back in May.

On Monday, Lyon County District Attorney Robert Auer said Bean had requested a competency hearing be expedited which removes the need for a hearing where Bean was expected to contest the findings.

The district attorney believes the stipulation and finding that Bean is competent is a good move forward for the case, and both sides can now move forward with a trial.

The 25-year-old is charged with 19 counts total, including 10 that are first-degree murder, most specifically for first-degree murder of a person over age 60. According to the criminal complaint, the additional five counts of murder are related to the alleged burglaries or attempted burglaries.

He was also charged with burglary with use of a firearm, burglary obtaining a firearm, grand larceny, grand larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny of firearm, 1st-degree arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of firearm.



Detectives say Bean entered Robert and Dorothy Pape's home on Jessica Lane in Fernley, on May 10th. While inside, they believe he stole jewelry and may have stolen a firearm, then they say he shot and killed the 84-year-old couple.



Three days later, on Monday, May 13th, authorities believe Bean stole the Pape's truck from their home, drove it to Mustang and shot and killed 52-year-old Eliazar Graham when Graham stopped to help Bean on the side of the road. Bean allegedly then took Graham's vehicle and returned to Fernley where he poured gasoline on the Pape's house and set it on fire.



From there, court documents say he murdered 67-year-old Angie Duff and 69-year-old Lester Leiber on Tamsen Lane.