Money Watch Q & A: Social Security Strategies - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Social Security Strategies

Posted: Updated:

There are literally hundreds of ways to take social security income. What is the best option for you and how do you make the most of the money? Find out in tonight's Money Watch Q & A with President of Cornerstone Retirement Group, Chris Abts.

With more baby boomers looking forward to retirement, Abts says how they take their social security income could potentially mean thousands of dollars lost or gained over their lifetime. A recent study shows that a typical couple loses on average $42,000 in Social Security Income during their lifetime due to making the wrong decisions.

Abts says the every person has to evaluate what is best for them – plain and simple. For people who only have social security, of course, most will begin collecting at the minimum age of 62. However, for people who may have other assets – in addition to social security – there are strategies you may be able to employ to maximize the benefits you are eligible to receive, particularly married couples. The closer you are to your "normal" retirement age, the more money you will receive. To figure out what your "normal" retirement age is, log onto http://www.ssa.gov/estimator/.

To learn more about the best options for you, Cornerstone Retirement Group is offering a free social security seminar a week from Thursday on September 26th. It will take place at the Hyatt Place near the airport from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Some of the strategies that will be discussed:

-When is the best time to start drawing Social Security benefits?
-What is the best way to coordinate Social Security benefits, along with other retirement assets to create a Retirement Income Plan?
-What are three major ways that taxes impact Social Security benefits, and how to minimize them?

To register for this free event, call Cornerstone Retirement Group at (775) 853-9033 or go to www.cornerstoneretirement.com.

Written by Kristen Remington

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.