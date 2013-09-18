Curry Jicama Salad

©2013 Steve Schroeder

(serves 4-6)



INGREDIENTS:



2 Med-Lrg Jicama

2 tbsp Butter

2 tbsp Mustard seed

1 cup Onions diced

2 tsp Cumin

2 tsp Garlic powder

2 tsp Ginger

1 tbsp Curry powder

¼ cup Water

¼ cup Honey

1/3 cup Cilantro diced



Directions:



Fill a large pot with water, bring to a boil. Peel and slice jicama into small cubes. Add jicama to the boiling water, boil for 30 minutes.

In a large saucepan, medium heat, melt butter and add mustard seed. Cook for 2 minutes or until seeds begin to pop. Add onions and stir for 10 minutes until they become translucent and let them caramelize. Add cumin, garlic, ginger, curry powder, water and honey. Stir and continue to cook for another 5 minutes to let the flavors come together. Remove from heat.

When the jicama is ready, remove pot from heat and drain with a colander. Add jicama to a large bowl. Add curry sauce to the jicama. Add cilantro and mix. Serve hot or cold.



Enjoy!

