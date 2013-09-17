Reno Police Investigate Sexual Assault

The Reno Police Department is looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman Monday night in South Reno.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Veterans Parkway and Wind Walker Drive. Police say the 37-year-old female victim was jogging when a man forced her into a nearby field and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect said he had a gun, although one was never seen. She was able to get away from the suspect and was helped by a passing car.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, 5' 5" to 5' 8" tall, with dark skin and thin features. He was clean shaven, had short dark hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

If you know anything about the case or recognize the composite sketch please call the Reno Police Department 334-2115 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.