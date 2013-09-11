Spicy Crab and Shrimp Watermelon Salad

(serves 4-6)



INGREDIENTS:



1 cups fresh crab meat (jumbo lump or claw)

1 cup pre-cooked shrimp

3 limes squeezed

¼ tsp Pepper

¼ cup Olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lemongrass, inner core only, minced well

¼ cup fresh squeezed watermelon juice

2 tbsp sriracha sauce

2 tbsp Oyster sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp fresh Basil chopped

2 tbsp fresh Cilantro chopped

2 tbsp fresh Mint chopped

Approximately 2 lbs seedless watermelon, cut into chunks, balls, or rounds, about 3 cups total (use any type/color of watermelon you like)

Fresh leaves of basil and mint







Directions:



In a medium bowl, combine the crab, shrimp, lemongrass, vegetable oil, and 1 lime juiced and pepper and let marinate in the refrigerator for approximately 20 minutes.



Then, cut watermelon into various sizes using cookie cutters or a knife, and then set aside until ready to use.



To make the dressing, combine the fresh squeezed watermelon juice, juice from 2 squeezed limes, sriracha sauce, oyster sauce, garlic cloves, basil, cilantro and mint and mix well in a bowl or food processor.



When ready to serve, place the watermelon slices on a plate, add basil and mint leaves, add the crab and shrimp mix, pour the dressing over the crab and shrimp mix. Let's Eat!



Enjoy!

