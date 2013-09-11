Spicy Crab and Shrimp Watermelon Salad - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Spicy Crab and Shrimp Watermelon Salad

©2013 Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
(serves 4-6)

INGREDIENTS:

1 cups fresh crab meat (jumbo lump or claw)
1 cup pre-cooked shrimp
3 limes squeezed
¼ tsp Pepper
¼ cup Olive oil
2 tbsp fresh lemongrass, inner core only, minced well
¼ cup fresh squeezed watermelon juice
2 tbsp sriracha sauce
2 tbsp Oyster sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp fresh Basil chopped
2 tbsp fresh Cilantro chopped
2 tbsp fresh Mint chopped
Approximately 2 lbs seedless watermelon, cut into chunks, balls, or rounds, about 3 cups total (use any type/color of watermelon you like)
Fresh leaves of basil and mint


Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine the crab, shrimp, lemongrass, vegetable oil, and 1 lime juiced and pepper and let marinate in the refrigerator for approximately 20 minutes.

Then, cut watermelon into various sizes using cookie cutters or a knife, and then set aside until ready to use.

To make the dressing, combine the fresh squeezed watermelon juice,  juice from 2 squeezed limes, sriracha sauce, oyster sauce, garlic cloves, basil, cilantro and mint and mix well in a bowl or food processor.

When ready to serve, place the watermelon slices on a plate, add basil and mint leaves, add the crab and shrimp mix, pour the dressing over the crab and shrimp mix. Let's Eat!

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

