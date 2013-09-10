Money Watch Q & A: Buying & Selling on the Web

How does earning some extra money without leaving your house sound? Find out how it is possible in tonight's Money Watch Q & A. Gabriele Lenga is a community education instructor and is teaching a class at Truckee Meadows Community College right now called Buying & Selling on the Web. She also owns a computer service company and has worked in the technology industry since 1992. Lenga will be available to answer your questions about using web sites like eBay and Craigslist safely.

To learn more about earning a living online, watch our Money Watch Q & A segment between 5-6 p.m. You can also speak directly with Gabriele Lenga by calling (775) 858-2222 during our newscast.

For more information about "Buying & Selling on the Web" at TMCC, log onto www.washoecommunityed.org or call (775) 829-9010.

A class description is as follows:

This is a Silver College class - specially designed for people 60 and older. Become a successful buyer, seller or window shopper by learning how to safely use eBay, Craigslist and other Internet auction sites. Gain the skills necessary to sort the good from the bad, how to comparison shop and understand how e-commerce works.

Fridays, 1-3 PM; Sept. 20, 2013 through Oct. 11

Tuition: $39

