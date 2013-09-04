Money Watch Q & A: Free Kids Protection Plan Seminar

While it is not something pleasant to think about, all parents should have a plan to protect their kids – if something happens to them. Likewise, if you do have a plan, are you certain it is legal? Find out in tonight's Money Watch Q & A. Attorneys Jamie Kalicki and Greg Rossiter of Kalicki Law Offices will be here to answer all your questions. Our Money Watch Q & A lines are open between 5-6 p.m. Just dial 858-2222.

Plus, you are invited to attend at free Kids Protection Planning seminar happening tomorrow, September 5th from 6-7 p.m. You will receive a free kit and certificates that go towards your first meeting and planning appointments.

Location: Bosma Business Center (Learning Center)

401 Ryland Street

Reno, Nevada 89502

Fees: FREE

The following topics will be discussed:

-Be sure your children never spend one moment in the care of strangers (or anyone you wouldn't want) if anything happens to you.

-Avoid the expenses and delays of a long, drawn-out court process that would make life difficult for your loved ones - if you were in an accident.

-Protect your children's inheritance from creditors, lawsuits, and failed marriages.

-Make sure your hard earned inheritance money is immediately and privately available to your chosen guardians.

-Leave behind more than just your money.

