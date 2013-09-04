Grilled Asian Wraps with Korean Fruit Skewers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Grilled Asian Wraps with Korean Fruit Skewers

Wraps

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup thin sliced Julienned carrots
1 pkg Broccoli slaw
1 lbs Flank steak or carne asada, thin sliced
1 head Butter lettuce / green or red cabbage


Directions:

Brush flank steak strips with Korean BBQ Sauce. Place the strips of flank steak on the grill, medium heat. Cook for 3 minutes, turn over. Cook for 3 minutes. Cook to desire, medium rare, medium, well. For the slaw, add broccoli slaw and carrots to a bowl. Add Ginger Sesame dressing, stir. Cut the meat, top with slaw, top with additional ginger sesame dressing. Serve.

You can also serve on a small white corn tortilla as Asian street food, or add ingredients to a large spinach tortilla (add diced romaine lettuce) for a traditional wrap.


Fruit Skewers

INGREDIENTS:

4 wooden skewers
1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
2 thick slices fresh pineapple, cut into chunks
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon honey


Directions:

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate. Place the skewers into a basin of water and allow to soak while you prepare ingredients. Place red bell pepper and pineapple chunks into a bowl. In a small bowl, stir water, lime juice, olive oil and honey until well mixed; pour the dressing over the fruit and pepper chunks, and toss to coat. Thread skewers with alternating pieces of red bell pepper and pineapple chunks. Grill the skewers on the preheated grill, turning every few minutes, until each side of the skewered fruit is browned, about 10 minutes.

Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

1 Tbsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp old-fashioned peanut butter
1 1/2   tbsp Rice wine vinegar
1 Tbsp Hoisin Sauce
3 turns of ground black pepper
1/4 tsp gluten free low sodium soy sauce
1 tsp onion powder (3 shakes)
1/8 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp honey


Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Whisk and serve.

Korean BBQ Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup organic no High Fructose Corn Syrup ketchup
1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
1 tbsp honey
1 tablespoon sriracha
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 scallions, whites and greens, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
One 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and grated
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 Lime juiced


Directions:

Combine the ketchup, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, sesame seeds, sriracha, black pepper, scallions, garlic and ginger in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until well incorporated. When the sauce comes to a simmer, turn the heat to medium-low and keep at a very low simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and stir in the sesame oil. Use immediately, or refrigerate in a non-reactive container for up to 2 days.

Enjoy!



Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

