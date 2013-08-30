Honor Flight was created by a group in San Diego, California focused on getting World War II veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

Back when World War II ended most veterans came home, and just went back to work. There was no official homecoming celebration or even official thank you for them. Honor Flight changed that by honoring those veterans directly, taking them to Washington, D.C. free of charge. And that non-profit began here in Nevada two years ago. Since then Honor Flight Nevada has taken four trips and has a fifth in the works for October.

You can learn all about the organization and help fund that trip by attending the traveling documentary on that group this weekend. Honor Flight: The Movie will be playing at the Grand Ballroom in the Atlantis Sunday evening at 7pm.

"There's some happiness and some sadness, but it really is how it is for the veterans even here from Northern Nevada who have made the trip," said Michael 'Gunny' Rios, who has been on every flight made from the Silver State.

'It's funny in some places," said Jon Yuspa who founded Honor Flight Nevada two years ago. "And I don't care how tough you think you are, there are places in it that you will need Kleenex. I think it's important that everyone see it and see why we do this."

Northern Nevada has hundreds of World War II veterans who deserve to go. Each flight takes 55 veterans and caregivers to help. There are wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, medical personnel and active military every step of the way. The veterans are applauded and treated as the heroes they are everywhere they go. And it's all done free of charge for each and every veteran.

All veterans are invited to see the movie free of charge. You can call (775) 323-9955 to get tickets. You can purchase tickets at Bella Salon in Carson City, Chester's Harley Davidson in Reno, The Flag Store in Sparks, and at the Atlantis Gift Shop.

You can get more information on going on the flight and on helping the cause at www.honorflightnv.org

Written by Erin Breen