Moroccan Chicken with Figs

INGREDIENTS:

- 3 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

- 1 1/2 teaspoon cumin

- 1 tsp ginger powder

- 1/4 tsp Pepper

- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1/4 cup orange juice

- 3/4 cup green olives, sliced

- 3/4 cup dried apricots

- 3/4 cup dried figs

- 4 Chicken breasts cut in small pieces



Directions:

In a large plastic freezer bag, combine garlic, thyme, cumin, ginger, pepper, vinegar, orange juice, oil, olives, apricots, and figs. Add chicken. Refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally. Transfer chicken and marinade to a covered casserole dish. Bake at 325°F for 40 -50 minutes until chicken is tender. Serve over couscous.



Fig Appetizers



Figs with Gorgonzola and honey

Slice figs in half, add crumbled Gorgonzola cheese top with honey.



Prosciutto wrapped figs

Slice figs in half, spread goat cheese, wrap in prosciutto and top with balsamic vinegar.



Enjoy!



__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.