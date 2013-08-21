Money Watch Q & A: Talk Money Before Marriage

Before you got married, did you sit down and talk serious money issues with your future spouse? A study by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling found that 68% of engaged couples had a negative attitude about discussing money with each other. In fact, 5% of those couples suggested the discussion would lead to calling off the wedding.

Since money is often a top reason for disagreements and arguments among couples - regardless of how long they have been married - we have asked a Marriage and Family Therapist to come on our Money Watch Q & A segment tonight. Jay Jay Lowden works at the Family Education Center and she will offer some communication tools and tips to help couples tackle to ever-so-important topic of matrimonial finances.

To speak with Jay Jay, call our Money Watch Q & A lines at (775) 858-2222 between 5-6 p.m.

To reach Jay Jay during regular business hours:

Jay Jay Lowden, M.S., M.F.T.

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Family Education Center

3680 Grant Drive, Suite F Reno, 89509

(775) 825-2252

Written by Kristen Remington