Zucchini Frittata

Ingredients*

1 cup cooked ground turkey

½ cup red onion diced

2 zucchini, diced

1/2 cup mushrooms

1/3 cup red bell pepper diced

1/2 cup tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup fresh basil chopped

1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley chopped

8 large eggs

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

Coconut oil

¼ tsp black pepper

sourdough baguette sliced

pears thin sliced

crumbled gorgonzola cheese



*Instructions*

Frittata

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat skillet on medium with coconut oil, add ground turkey and onions and let them brown. Add mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, bell pepper, basil and parsley to the pan. Remove once the turkey is browned and onions are translucent. In a separate bowl whisk together eggs and parmesan cheese. Add the cooked meat and vegetables to a baking dish. Pour eggs over the meat and vegetable mix. Place the baking dish into the oven and cook for 12-14 min.



Slice the baquette into 1/4 inch thick pieces. Add slices of pear and top with gorgonzola cheese. place on a baking sheet and bake in the oven at 350 for 8 -10 min.



Serve and Enjoy!



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.